Wednesday TV Ratings: Survivor, Chicago PD, MasterChef, Police 24/7, Shark Tank,

Wednesday, April 29, 2026, ratings — New episodes: The Greatest Average American, Shark Tank, Survivor, America’s Culinary Cup, Hollywood Squares, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, MasterChef, and The Floor. Reruns: Police 24/7, Shark Tank, and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

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The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?