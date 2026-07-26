Crutch: Cancelled on Paramount+; No Season Two for Tracy Morgan Comedy

Crutch will not be returning for a second season. Paramount+ has canceled the spin-off of The Neighborhood after just one season, which premiered in November 2025.

According to Deadline, the cast contracts were up at the end of the year, and Paramount+ had already announced a move away from multi-camera comedies when it joined forces with Skydance.

Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Kecia Lewis, Adrianna Mitchell, Adrian Martinez, Braxton Paul, and Finn Maloney star in the comedy series, which follows Calvin’s cousin, Francois “Frank” Crutchfield, after his children move back home.

Tracy Morgan is still on the small screen. He stars in NBC comedy The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, which has been renewed for a second season.

What do you think? Did you watch this Paramount+ comedy? Did you want it renewed for a second season?