Big Brother: Season 28 Ratings

As has become a tradition on CBS, Big Brother has returned for another summer run. Counting the Big Brother: Unlocked companion series, Big Brother can be seen four nights a week. Is that too much or will viewers keep tuning in and continue making the franchise a big winner for the network? Will Big Brother be cancelled or renewed for season 29? Will Big Brother: Unlocked be back for a third season? Stay tuned.

A reality competition series, the Big Brother TV show is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and typically airs three nights a week — Wednesdays (veto), Thursdays (eviction), and Sundays. The 27th season cast includes a professional bull rider, event curator, marketing manager, AI consultant, aura painter, attorney, and a dungeon master, among others. This new group of houseguests is stepping into a summer where nothing is as it seems, where every twist rewrites the rules, and every turn conceals a hidden agenda. The show follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, one or more people are voted out of the house. In the end, only one will be awarded the grand prize of $750,000.

Big Brother: Unlocked features exclusive footage from inside the house, extended interviews, surprise guest appearances and behind-the-scenes access. For the first time, the series will feature a live studio audience, bringing fans directly into the action. Filled with new segments and returning fan favorites, the series breaks down gameplay, evaluates the competition and shares insider perspectives.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

7/13 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or view them here, here, here and here.

For comparisons: On Wednesdays, season 27 of Big Brother on CBS averaged a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.01 million viewers. On Thursdays, season 27 averaged a 0.61 demo with 3.19 million and, on Sundays, the 27th season averaged a 0.63 demo with 3.12 million. The first season of Big Brother: Unlocked averaged a 0.61 demo with 3.19 million.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of July 14, 2026, Big Brother has not been cancelled or renewed for a 29th season. As of July 14, 2026, Big Brother: Unlocked has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Big Brother TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 29th season? Would you watch more of Big Brother: Unlocked?