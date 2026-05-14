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Big Brother: Season 28 Renewal; Big Brother: Unlocked Also Returning on CBS

by Trevor Kimball,

Big Brother TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 28?

(Photo: Diana King/CBS)

Get the house ready. CBS has renewed Big Brother for a 28th season, set to air in Summer 2026. The show’s 27th season finished airing in September.

A reality competition series, the Big Brother TV show is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and typically airs three nights a week — Wednesdays (veto night), Thursdays (eviction night), and Sundays. The 27th season cast includes a professional bull rider, event curator, marketing manager, AI consultant, aura painter, attorney, and a dungeon master, among others. This new group of houseguests is stepping into a summer where nothing is as it seems, where every twist rewrites the rules, and every turn conceals a hidden agenda. The show follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, one or more people are voted out of the house. Ultimately, only one winner will be awarded the grand prize of $750,000.

On Wednesday nights, the 27th season of Big Brother averaged a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.07 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 26, that’s up by 15% in the demo and up by 9% in viewership. On Thursdays, season 27 averaged a 0.61 demo and 3.19 million, up 12% and 9%, respectively. On Sundays, season 27 averaged a 0.63 demo and 3.12 million, up 28% and 19%, respectively.

This season, the CBS series will include the show’s 1,000th episode. The 28th season will launch on Thursday, July 9th and air three times a week. The companion series, Big Brother: Unlocked, will debut on Friday, July 10th.

What do you think? Do you look forward to watching Big Brother each summer on CBS? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a 28th season?

Check out our CBS status sheet to track the Tiffany network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show

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