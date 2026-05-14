Big Brother: Season 28 Renewal; Big Brother: Unlocked Also Returning on CBS

Get the house ready. CBS has renewed Big Brother for a 28th season, set to air in Summer 2026. The show’s 27th season finished airing in September.

A reality competition series, the Big Brother TV show is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and typically airs three nights a week — Wednesdays (veto night), Thursdays (eviction night), and Sundays. The 27th season cast includes a professional bull rider, event curator, marketing manager, AI consultant, aura painter, attorney, and a dungeon master, among others. This new group of houseguests is stepping into a summer where nothing is as it seems, where every twist rewrites the rules, and every turn conceals a hidden agenda. The show follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, one or more people are voted out of the house. Ultimately, only one winner will be awarded the grand prize of $750,000.

On Wednesday nights, the 27th season of Big Brother averaged a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.07 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 26, that’s up by 15% in the demo and up by 9% in viewership. On Thursdays, season 27 averaged a 0.61 demo and 3.19 million, up 12% and 9%, respectively. On Sundays, season 27 averaged a 0.63 demo and 3.12 million, up 28% and 19%, respectively.

This season, the CBS series will include the show’s 1,000th episode. The 28th season will launch on Thursday, July 9th and air three times a week. The companion series, Big Brother: Unlocked, will debut on Friday, July 10th.

What do you think? Do you look forward to watching Big Brother each summer on CBS? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a 28th season?

