A Woman of Substance: BritBox Unveils Trailer and Poster for Period Drama Series

A Woman of Substance is coming soon to BritBox. The streaming service has released a trailer and poster to tease the period drama series, which begins in the early 1900s and follows a woman through the 1970s.

BritBox shared the following about the series:

“BritBox has revealed the official trailer and key art for A Woman of Substance, premiering on June 24 in the U.S. and Canada. The 8-episode BritBox Original series will debut with two episodes, followed by a weekly episodic rollout. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Barbara Taylor Bradford OBE, A Woman of Substance is an epic period drama spanning six decades, charting the rise of Emma Harte from penniless Yorkshire maid in the early 1900s to powerful 1970s business mogul. Through love, loss, war, and unrelenting ambition, Emma amasses power, outwits rivals, and shapes her own destiny. The series stars Brenda Blethyn (Vera, Little Voice) and Jessica Reynolds (House of Guinness, Outlander) as the two versions of the iconic character Emma Harte. Additional cast include Emmett J. Scanlan (MobLand), Lydia Leonard (Ten Percent), Leanne Best (The Walk-In), Ewan Horrocks (The Last Kingdom), Harry Cadby (Everything Now), Will Mellor (Broadchurch), Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable?), Niall Wright (Slow Horses), Robert Wilfort (Gavin & Stacey) Mara Huf (Tetris) and Toby Regbo (Outrageous). The series finds Emma in 1911, an impoverished ambitious maid in Yorkshire, England, who goes on a dizzying journey to become the world’s richest woman, gazing down from a sprawling luxury New York penthouse. A rags-to-riches tale of women through the 20th century, Emma defies the expectations of her society, fearlessly challenging the roles she’s given, smashing glass ceilings, and never, ever deviating from her masterplan: Get to the top. Whatever it takes. The series is created, written by and executive produced by Katherine Jakeways. Roanne Bardsley co-wrote and co-executive produced the series with Beth Willis, Joe Innes, George Faber executive producing for The Forge Entertainment. The Barbara Taylor Bradford Trust also executive produces. John Hardwick (Eps. 1-3), Samantha Harrie (Eps. 4-5) and Richard Senior (Eps. 6-8) directed the series. The series will stream on BritBox in North America following a deal with Banijay Rights, which handles international distribution.”

The trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new BritBox series?