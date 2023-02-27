Death In Paradise: Seasons 13 & 14; BBC Series Gets Double Renewal + Christmas Special

Death in Paradise is returning for season 12 on Disney+ soon, and fans will see two more seasons and two feature-length Christmas specials. BBC renewed the series through season 14. Disney+ has not officially ordered the two additional seasons, but that is likely.

Starring Don Warrington, Élizabeth Bourgine, Ralf Little, Tahj Miles Shantol, and Jackson Ginny Holder, the series follows the police on the island of Saint Marie. BBC revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“Global hit Death in Paradise has been recommissioned for two more series and two feature-length Christmas special episodes for BBC One and iPlayer.

This series saw the nation’s favourite detective, DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little), not only deceived by his girlfriend, but also framed for murder! The Honoré police team once again cracked every case; from the death of a doomsday prepper in a locked room, to a murder on a boat in the middle of the sea and a dance-floor death, keeping the residents of Saint Marie safe for another year.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama says: “With its sparkling blend of mystery, humour and heart, Death In Paradise continues to delight the millions of us who make the return trip to Saint Marie with every sun-drenched episode. It is a programme that goes from strength to strength, and I could not be happier that it will return for another two series and specials on BBC One and iPlayer.”

Filmed on the French Caribbean Island of Guadeloupe, Death in Paradise follows Saint Marie’s crime fighting team as they solve the most complex and mysterious murder cases, joined by an impressive array of guest stars each week. In 2024, the series will continue to offer much-needed escapism, compelling whodunnits and perplexing puzzles, keeping viewers on their toes for years to come.

Tim Key, Executive Producer, Red Planet Pictures says: “The response to series 12 has been incredible, so we’re delighted that we’ll be heading back to Guadeloupe for at least two more series! We’ve got an amazing and joyful Christmas special in store, and then series 13 begins with our 100th episode, so we’ve got plenty of surprises ready to celebrate that milestone. We’ve got huge plans for the future and can’t wait to get going again”.

Death in Paradise is one of the widest-selling British dramas. BBC Studios over the past ten years has successfully distributed the show to over 240 territories around the world including Australia, France, South Africa and the US. The series has proved incredibly successful across the world, often being one of the top performing dramas on its respective channel in each region.

Death in Paradise is a Red Planet Pictures production for BBC One and iPlayer, produced with the support of the region of Guadeloupe and internationally distributed by BBC Studios. It was created by Robert Thorogood, and executive produced by Tim Key and Ceri Meyrick for Red Planet Pictures and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC.

All series of Death In Paradise are currently available on BBC iPlayer.”