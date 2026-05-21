The Testaments: Season Two; Hulu Renews Handmaid’s Tale Sequel Series

The Testaments hasn’t finished its first season, but its future is locked in. Hulu has renewed the series for a second season ahead of its season one finale next week.

Ann Dowd, Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya, Kira Guloien, Rowan Blanchard, and Mattea Confort star in the series inspired by the Margaret Atwood of the same name, created by Bruce Miller.

Hulu shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Today, Disney+ announced that the hit Hulu Original drama series “The Testaments,” the next chapter of the Emmy(R) award-winning series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” has been renewed for a second season. Season one is now streaming on Disney+ in the UK, with the season finale on Wednesday, May 27th. “The Testaments” is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 88% and has garnered over 45M hours streamed globally on Hulu and Disney+ to date. The series has been gaining momentum, with viewership growing week over week. Views for episode 8 were up 76% from the premiere (based on 1 day views). An evolution of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Testaments” is a dramatic coming-of-age story set in Gilead. The series follows young teens Agnes, dutiful and pious, and Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future. The series is based on Margaret Atwood’s Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name and is created by showrunner and executive producer Bruce Miller and executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Steve Stark, Shana Stein, Maya Goldsmith, John Weber, Sheila Hockin, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears and Mike Barker, who directed the first three episodes and finale. “The Testaments” is produced by MGM Television and 20th Television. Season one stars Ann Dowd, Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya and Kira Guloien. Elisabeth Moss returned in a surprise guest appearance, reprising her role as ‘June Osborn.’”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

A secret we couldn’t keep any longer. 💜 THE TESTAMENTS will be back for Season 2 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. #TheTestaments pic.twitter.com/FQJhzxjkWp — The Testaments (@testamentshulu) May 20, 2026

What do you think? Have you watched this Hulu series? Are you glad it has been renewed for a second season?