Escorted: Prime Video Orders Romantic Comedy Series Starring Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Escorted is headed to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered the new comedy series starring Brett Goldstein. Eight episodes have been ordered for the series, which will take viewers into the world of male escorts.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the Prime Video series:

“A divorced dad in Manhattan (Goldstein) accidentally becomes a male escort in the romantic comedy about second chances, the mayhem of co-parenting, and whether real intimacy can ever be bought.”

Additional details for Escorted will be revealed at a later date.

