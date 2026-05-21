Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars: Season Two Renewal Set for Apple TV Docuseries

Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars will continue to follow the world’s best chefs. Apple TV has renewed the Gordon Ramsay docuseries.

Apple TV shared the following about the show’s renewal:

“Today, Apple TV announced an eight-part second season for acclaimed, BAFTA Award-nominated docuseries “Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars,” hailing from world-famous chef, restaurateur, author and executive producer Gordon Ramsay (“Next Level Chef,” “Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares”) and Studio Ramsay Global, and hosted by Topjaw’s Jesse Burgess. Exploring the high-stakes world of international fine dining with exclusive access over the course of the yearlong Michelin Guide season, “Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars” follows the fates of elite chefs at some of the world’s most unique and celebrated restaurants to determine if they will win, maintain or lose that precious Star.

“Now more than ever, restaurants around the world are under enormous pressure to not just strive for perfection, but to survive. The economic tolls of an industry struggling mean the stakes have never been so high. With globally evolving dining standards, ‘Knife Edge’ reveals the stress, the pressure, the resilience needed to hold your nerve in the battle for greatness, it’s honestly brutal. Personally, I continue to be so proud of the passion in our industry – the drive and ambition in those hungry newcomers, the rising talents and those indomitable chefs all continuing to push for Michelin’s exacting recognition,” said executive producer Gordon Ramsay.

“‘Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars’ highlights the incredible stories of the world’s most talented chefs as they strive for the ultimate accolade, while the bar rises every year and their appetite to succeed does not wane. Platforming the people behind these world-class restaurants helps build an understanding and appreciation for what it takes to survive in this remarkable and challenging industry,” said host Jesse Burgess. “I’m very proud to be a part of it and we’re looking forward to sharing more in season two on Apple TV.”

“Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars” has been hailed as a “captivating,” “thrilling” series offering viewers “a real look behind today’s top kitchens” in “one of the most comprehensive explorations of Michelin-starred dining ever captured on film.” “A deeply personal portrait of passion and perseverance,” the series explores what “it takes to run a top-rated restaurant while working for that ultimate recognition of the Michelin Star,” highlighting an “appreciation for the skill, sacrifice, and dedication” of the world’s top chefs. The first season quickly achieved a perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, was nominated in the Factual Entertainment category for the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards and is now streaming globally on Apple TV.

The Michelin Star is the most prestigious and elusive culinary award in the world, recognizing the finest ingredients cooked to the highest possible standards. From attempting to gain their first Star, or striving to achieve a second or an elusive third Star, each chef faces a deeply personal challenge. Season one of “Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars” highlighted some of the most compelling restaurants on Earth, including the Nordics’ fastest-ever Michelin Star win since opening, at Aure; a fried chicken restaurant shooting for a star in New York, at Coqodaq; and the latest chase for a star within the Roux family dynasty, at Caractère; among many others. With exclusive, privileged access to the global Michelin awards and insider insight on what it takes to win, “Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars” offers a chef’s-eye view on the road to recognition as chefs strive to earn a Star or risk losing one. After all, the rewards for culinary excellence are immense, and only the very best will secure their spot in Michelin Guide’s selection.

“Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars” is produced for Apple TV by Studio Ramsay Global, a Fox Entertainment Company. Executive producers are Ramsay, Lisa Edwards, Lorraine Charker-Phillips and Jill Greenwood. James Callum is the series director.”