canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Cancelled or Renewed? Status of ABC TV Shows

ABC TV shows: canceled or renewed?Which ABC TV shows have been cancelled? How many episodes are there this season? Has a series already been renewed for next season?

Below, you’ll find a list of ABC and ABCd recent/current/upcoming primetime TV shows and their current status. To see a series’ ratings (if available), click the links in the middle column. You can also see the full season’s ratings.

Here are other cancelled/renewed listings:
Broadcast TV shows: ABC | CBS | The CW | FOX | NBC | PBS
Scripted Cable & Streaming TV shows (listed by title): A-D | E-L | M-R | S-Z

To see a series’ ratings (if available), click the links in the “current season” column.

Note: If you’re not seeing the charts, please try reloading the page. You can also see it here.

TBD = To Be Determined.

We do our best to keep these lists up to date but finding information on some of these shows can be tricky. Sometimes, the networks aren’t very forthcoming with their information so, if you see something that we’ve missed, please let us know.

What do you think? Which ABC shows are your favorites? Which TV shows are you hoping will be renewed for another season? Any you’d like to see cancelled?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Ellen
Reader
Ellen

Why can’t just one channel carry the Trump trile, then anyone who wishes to see it can We DO NOT NEED for it to be on every channel every day Give it a brake PLEA$E!!ellen

January 30, 2020 1:48 pm
January 30, 2020 1:48 pm
Carol Walther
Reader
Carol Walther

I ❤️ The show emergency please put it for a second season

January 29, 2020 8:02 pm
January 29, 2020 8:02 pm
xxxxxxxxx
Reader
xxxxxxxxx

palmetto fl. NO antenna signal since Jan 2020

January 26, 2020 6:06 pm
January 26, 2020 6:06 pm
Shell
Reader
Shell

Do not cancel Stumptown!!! I love that show!!! Every character is awesome.

January 23, 2020 1:45 pm
January 23, 2020 1:45 pm
Brandon Stone
Reader
Brandon Stone

keep stumptown

March 26, 2020 9:26 am
March 26, 2020 9:26 am
Christine
Reader
Christine

IMO, ABC has a very high TV show cancellation rate. They have a very, very bad habit of
cancelling good shows. I am so cautious about watching TV series on ABC. GET IT TOGETHER ABC!

January 10, 2020 8:15 am
January 10, 2020 8:15 am
Grace
Reader
Grace

Have they cancelled ABC’S Eye on L.A.? It was one of my favorites with host Tina Malave. I hope they bring her and show back soon.

January 2, 2020 4:13 am
January 2, 2020 4:13 am
Marcelluss
Reader
Marcelluss

Yes, The show was canceled back in September

February 18, 2020 2:54 pm
February 18, 2020 2:54 pm
Margie
Reader
Margie

I meant to say Reef Break and another great story, God Friended Me, “Awesome Show”

December 9, 2019 10:39 pm
December 9, 2019 10:39 pm
Margie
Reader
Margie

Please keep some of the really good shows like The Rookie, Grand Hotel, The Reef, and especially A million little pieces! There have been so many great shows from ABC and CBS this year and Would hate to lose them!!!

December 9, 2019 10:32 pm
December 9, 2019 10:32 pm
Joye
Reader
Joye

Please renew Grant hotel and Reef break

September 30, 2019 8:40 pm
September 30, 2019 8:40 pm
annmarie
Reader
annmarie

Loved reef Break!! Bring it back

October 25, 2019 2:45 pm
October 25, 2019 2:45 pm
Heidi D. Clune
Reader
Heidi D. Clune

Bring back “The Chew” and “Who Wants to be a Millionaire”

September 30, 2019 5:24 pm
September 30, 2019 5:24 pm
Ilene Thompson
Reader
Ilene Thompson

Has Right This Minute Been Renewed on ABC7 NY for 2019-2020?

September 10, 2019 7:43 am
September 10, 2019 7:43 am
Jill Stevenson
Reader
Jill Stevenson

Why isn’t The Good Doctor back on ABC?? That was a fantastic show with high ratings. But instead, more shows, that do not have a good story line are added. ABC, was many peoples favorite station to watch. It also would be a wonderful idea to bring back on a Disney movie , like you did years ago. It was on Sunday evening, 7 on on Sunday evening. That way your whole family could gather around and enjoy many wonderful movies.

August 28, 2019 6:19 am
August 28, 2019 6:19 am
Linda Spangler
Reader
Linda Spangler

The Good Doctor has been renewed and will air at the end of the month. I am a Good Doctor Fan and am anxiously awaiting its return!

September 4, 2019 3:49 pm
September 4, 2019 3:49 pm
Angelina
Reader
Angelina

The Fixx didn’t even get a chance to come back for a second season to give people a chance to see what was going on Quantico was an excellent program I do not know why they cancel it it had mystery it had suspense it had drama and espionage and the other one for the people I thought it was a pretty good show but once again we’re talking about TV producers that feel that if they’re not getting a certain amount of viewer audience when it comes to a certain amount of people watching that they feel it’s time… Read more »

August 20, 2019 4:07 am
August 20, 2019 4:07 am
albert
Reader
albert

i cant understand how ABC can cancel their best show after only one season. whiskey cavalier deserves another season. what are they going to replace it with another stupid show like the bachelor.

August 14, 2019 1:44 am
August 14, 2019 1:44 am
Cynthia
Reader
Cynthia

I loved the show. Some of the shows they are keeping are stupid or never heard of

August 22, 2019 11:55 pm
August 22, 2019 11:55 pm
annmarie
Reader
annmarie

Loved the show. They cancel this but keep stupid shows on.

October 25, 2019 2:44 pm
October 25, 2019 2:44 pm
1 33 34 35
