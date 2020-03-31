Which ABC TV shows have been cancelled? How many episodes are there this season? Has a series already been renewed for next season?
Below, you’ll find a list of ABC and ABCd recent/current/upcoming primetime TV shows and their current status. To see a series’ ratings (if available), click the links in the middle column. You can also see the full season’s ratings.
Broadcast TV shows: ABC | CBS | The CW | FOX | NBC | PBS
Scripted Cable & Streaming TV shows (listed by title): A-D | E-L | M-R | S-Z
We do our best to keep these lists up to date but finding information on some of these shows can be tricky. Sometimes, the networks aren’t very forthcoming with their information so, if you see something that we’ve missed, please let us know.
What do you think? Which ABC shows are your favorites? Which TV shows are you hoping will be renewed for another season? Any you’d like to see cancelled?
Why can’t just one channel carry the Trump trile, then anyone who wishes to see it can We DO NOT NEED for it to be on every channel every day Give it a brake PLEA$E!!ellen
I ❤️ The show emergency please put it for a second season
palmetto fl. NO antenna signal since Jan 2020
Do not cancel Stumptown!!! I love that show!!! Every character is awesome.
keep stumptown
IMO, ABC has a very high TV show cancellation rate. They have a very, very bad habit of
cancelling good shows. I am so cautious about watching TV series on ABC. GET IT TOGETHER ABC!
Have they cancelled ABC’S Eye on L.A.? It was one of my favorites with host Tina Malave. I hope they bring her and show back soon.
Yes, The show was canceled back in September
I meant to say Reef Break and another great story, God Friended Me, “Awesome Show”
Please keep some of the really good shows like The Rookie, Grand Hotel, The Reef, and especially A million little pieces! There have been so many great shows from ABC and CBS this year and Would hate to lose them!!!
Please renew Grant hotel and Reef break
Loved reef Break!! Bring it back
Bring back “The Chew” and “Who Wants to be a Millionaire”
Has Right This Minute Been Renewed on ABC7 NY for 2019-2020?
Why isn’t The Good Doctor back on ABC?? That was a fantastic show with high ratings. But instead, more shows, that do not have a good story line are added. ABC, was many peoples favorite station to watch. It also would be a wonderful idea to bring back on a Disney movie , like you did years ago. It was on Sunday evening, 7 on on Sunday evening. That way your whole family could gather around and enjoy many wonderful movies.
The Good Doctor has been renewed and will air at the end of the month. I am a Good Doctor Fan and am anxiously awaiting its return!
The Fixx didn’t even get a chance to come back for a second season to give people a chance to see what was going on Quantico was an excellent program I do not know why they cancel it it had mystery it had suspense it had drama and espionage and the other one for the people I thought it was a pretty good show but once again we’re talking about TV producers that feel that if they’re not getting a certain amount of viewer audience when it comes to a certain amount of people watching that they feel it’s time… Read more »
i cant understand how ABC can cancel their best show after only one season. whiskey cavalier deserves another season. what are they going to replace it with another stupid show like the bachelor.
I loved the show. Some of the shows they are keeping are stupid or never heard of
Loved the show. They cancel this but keep stupid shows on.