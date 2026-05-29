The Simpsons: Extra Episodes Coming to Disney+ This Summer

The Simpsons has wrapped season 37 on FOX, but viewers can see more from the series this summer. Disney+ is releasing three new episodes this summer.

Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer provide the voices for the series, which follows Homer Simpson and his family.

Disney+ shared the following about the special episodes:

“Today, Disney+ announced three all-new episodes of “The Simpsons” set to stream exclusively on Disney+ globally this summer, following the series’ recent landmark 800th episode milestone. The episodes include double-episode “Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition” streaming June 17, and full-length episodes “Simpsley” streaming July 3, and “Yellow Mirror” streaming Aug. 26. “Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition” Premieres June 17, 2026, exclusively on Disney+ In this Disney+ exclusive double-episode, Homer and Marge’s fun couples’ date night goes off the rails when Marge learns Homer left the kids unsupervised with only the doorbell camera as a babysitter. Frustrated with her imperfect husband, a tipsy Marge stirs up a trilogy of fantasies of a different Homer. The special guest stars Betty Gilpin, with musical guests Laufey and Tegan and Sara. “Simpsley” Premieres July 3, 2026, exclusively on Disney+ When penniless con-artist Marge Bouvier is sent to Italy to convince wealthy sap Seymour Skinner to come home, she’s tempted by the trappings of his affluent lifestyle. But there’s a big fat fly in the ointment: Skinner’s clingy, dim-witted mooch of a houseguest, Homer Simpsley. Lies, lust and Italian lira are abound in this Disney+ exclusive Simpsons noir. “Yellow Mirror” Premieres Aug. 26, 2026. exclusively on Disney+ A defective lamp reveals a heartbreaking truth about what Homer believes is reality, and an AI-powered tablet befriends and controls Maggie. The Simpsons struggle to find the light through two dark tales of the curious and bizarre in this Disney+ exclusive.”

A preview and poster teasing the first episode are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch these episodes on Disney+?