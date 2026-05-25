I’m A Virgo: Season Two; Creator Has No Plans for More of Prime Video Series

I’m A Virgo premiered in June 2023, and viewers now know that the Prime Video series will not be returning for a second season. According to Deadline, the creator of the series, Boots Riley, has said he does not plan to make a second season of the comedy.

Jharrel Jerome, Brett Gray, Kara Young, Allius Barnes, Olivia Washington, Mike Epps, and Carmen Ejogo star in I’m a Virgo, which follows a giant-sized teen as he explores his world.

Riley said the following about the series:

“The second season happens in your imagination. I think we watch TV too much. So, you tell me what happens. It’s hard to explain why, but we ended up having to cut 40% of the script. There was a whole penultimate episode that got cut out. There was another 20 minutes after that end that cuts out, and then there was stuff, like he actually did do all this sports stuff. There was more Lower Bottoms folks, there was more of that. But the point is, then they kept being like, ‘We’ll just put it on the second season.’ So, that’s why it feels like it needs a second season. But then when we sat down, I was like, ‘It just doesn’t feel right to do a whole second season because of things that really only work in the context of all that stuff.’ They’re like, ‘That’s just how it always is done.’ But nah. It just doesn’t feel as impactful coming in like, ‘Now we’re starting with this thing that should have been at the end.’”

What do you think? Did you watch I’m A Virgo? Were you hoping for a second season?