MobLand: Season Three? Tom Hardy Departing Series Following Season Two Conflicts

MobLand will be missing one of its stars if the series is renewed for a third season. According to TV Line, Tom Hardy has departed the series following the production of season two due to behind-the-scenes conflicts.

Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Emmett Scanlan, Teddie Allen, Janet McTeer, Toby Jones, and Alex Fine star in the Paramount+ series, which follows two warring mob families in London.

The following was revealed about the conflicts:

“Hardy allegedly had friction with MobLand producers including Jez Butterworth and David Glasser and didn’t love that the series was turning into more of an ensemble production rather than a Harry-centric story. Hardy also reportedly had an option in his contract that would allow him to leave before the third season if he chose.”

According to Deadline, the writer’s room for season three has opened, but the series has not yet been renewed for a third season. The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you enjoy the first season of this Paramount+ series? Are you surprised by the exit of Tom Hardy?