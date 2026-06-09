Jem and the Holograms: Live-Action Series Based on 1980s Cartoon in the Works

Jem and the Holograms could be making a comeback. According to Deadline, Amazon MGM Studios is working on a live-action series based on the 1980s cartoon. This news comes shortly after they released a live-action Masters of the Universe to theaters.

Hasbro began working on the series last year and took it to market, with Amazon showing interest. It took several months to close the deal between Hasbro and Amazon. If the series moves forward, it could land on Prime Video at some point. A live-action film was released in 2015, but it did not perform well.

The following was said about the original series:

“During its three-season run, Jem ranked as the most watched cartoon syndicated series, outperforming such staples in the genre as Transformers and He-Man. Jem‘s popularity did not fade after the 1988 finale as it remained one of the most-watched syndicated kids’ programs throughout the 1990s, with album releases, comic book series, and JemCon, a fan-run convention now in its 20th year, keeping its legacy alive.”

What do you think? Do you remember the original series? Would you watch a live-action series if it made it to the small screen?