Bosch: Legacy: Season Three; Prime Video Releases Premiere Date for Final Episodes

The end for Bosch: Legacy is coming soon. Prime Video has announced the premiere date for season three of the crime drama. The 10-episode season will arrive in March.

Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, Madison Lintz, Stephen A. Chang, and Denise G. Sanchez star in the series inspired by Michael Connelly’s novels. Season three is based on Desert Star and The Black Ice.

Prime Video shared the following about the final season of Bosch: Legacy:

“Bosch: Legacy follows Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), a retired LAPD homicide detective turned private investigator; Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers), an attorney who struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system; and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), as she wrestles with the challenges of being a patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles. “As we approach the final season of Bosch: Legacy, we are so proud of what this series has accomplished and while it’s bittersweet to see it come to a close we’re immensely satisfied with the journey,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “We’re grateful to Michael Connelly, Titus Welliver, and the rest of the cast and crew for the captivating stories they have delivered over the years and the series has left an indelible mark on the crime drama genre. This final season promises to deliver more high-stakes drama and intriguing storytelling for our global customers.” “What an amazing run it has been. I could not have asked for a better cinematic adaptation of my work,” said Michael Connelly, executive producer for Bosch: Legacy. “Led by Titus Welliver and showrunners Eric Overmyer and Tom Bernardo, and a great partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, I think we defined the start of the streaming era with the best detective show ever.” Season Three of Bosch: Legacy is based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels Desert Star (2022) and The Black Ice (1993). The murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three principal characters. The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey “Money” Chandler is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies.”

A look back at the world of Bosch has been released. Check that out below. Bosch: Legacy returns on March 27th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Prime Video series? Will you be sad to see it end?