Bad Thoughts: Season Two; Netflix Renews Dark Comedy from Tom Segura

Tom Segura will bring more of his Bad Thoughts to Netflix. The streaming service has renewed the dark comedy series for a second season. Season one premiered in May.

Six episodes have been ordered for Season Two, allowing Segura to navigate even more unthinkable situations and fantasies within a cinematic world. He said the following about the show’s renewal:

“It was such a thrill to get the opportunity to entertain and horrify audiences with our very Bad Thoughts on Netflix. We’re all so excited to push things further with season 2. I promise your family will not approve of what we do.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later. Watch the announcement video from Netflix here.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the second season of this Netflix series when it arrives?