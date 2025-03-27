Scooby-Doo: Netflix Releases New Details on Live-Action Prequel Series About Mystery Inc.

Scooby-Doo, the new live-action series, is moving forward at Netflix. The streaming service gave the series a straight-to-series order in April 2024, and new details about the prequel series have now been released.

The series will follow the origins of Mystery Inc. Netflix shared the following about the series:

“A modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

Peter Friedlander, Vice President, Scripted Series at Netflix, said the following about the series:

“Mystery, Inc. is back in business! We’re excited to bring Scooby-Doo to TV as a live-action series for the first time. The beloved franchise has had an impact on pop culture that is undeniable – it’s rich with universal themes of friendship that generations of fans have long embraced. Together with creative powerhouses Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio, we’re committed to delighting longtime fans and opening up a world of groovy adventures for a new era of meddling kids.”

Greg Berlanti, executive producer of the series, also spoke about the project. He said, “One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells. Josh, Scott, and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation. We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!”

A Scooby-Doo live-action series is coming to Netflix! In this modern reimagining, old friends Shaggy and Daphne team up at summer camp with scientific townie Velma and the strange but handsome Fred to solve the mystery of a lonely lost Great Dane puppy — who may have witnessed a… pic.twitter.com/zNipea5gz6 — Netflix (@netflix) March 26, 2025

Eight episodes have been ordered for the series. Additional details and a premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy the Scooby-Doo franchise? Will you watch the new live-action series on Netflix?