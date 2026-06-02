Squatters: Get The F*** Out of My House: New Docuseries Debuts This Week on Hulu

Squatters: Get The F*** Out of My House is coming later this week to Hulu. The streaming service has released a trailer for the series. The new six-episode series will show stories of how people found loopholes to live in other people’s homes rent-free.

Hulu shared the following about the series:

“A Queens homeowner is arrested trying to enter her own house. A con artist loots a missing millionaire’s estate. A grieving family watches a stranger wear their dead mother’s clothes and then gets sued for $400,000 by the squatter from prison. And a New Jersey homeowner has a jaw-dropping showdown involving the S.W.A.T. Team. In “Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My House,” the new docuseries from executive producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, families are forced into shocking and emotional battles against squatters exploiting legal loopholes to live rent-free in homes they don’t own. The six-part series follows ordinary people blindsided by manipulators who know exactly how to weaponize tenant protections and turn the legal system against the very people it’s supposed to protect. From Queens to Malibu to Newark, each case is more infuriating than the last – and the system keeps failing the people who hold the deed. “Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My House” streams June 4 on Hulu and on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. “How to Hijack a House” (101): A Queens homeowner discovers squatters living in her family home. When she enters with a news crew, the squatter pushes into the door, calls the police and … the owner gets arrested. The viral footage sparks nationwide outrage and changes state law.

“The Parasite of Malibu” (102): In Malibu, an eccentric squatter embeds herself in the elite beach community, exploiting tenant protections and legal loopholes to live rent-free – leaving homeowners financially drained, emotionally traumatized, and battling to reclaim their own homes.

“The Dating App Squatter” (103): When a Colorado Springs mom dies, a man claiming to be her common-law husband takes over her home. Her family watches helplessly as the squatter destroys everything and taunts them with photos in her clothes … then he sues them for $400,000 from prison.

“The Skeleton and the Squatter” (104): A sophisticated con artist becomes the ultimate squatter, posing as the official trustee of a reclusive millionaire’s estate in Los Angeles. As she cashes in on his fortune, investigators race to find Charles Wilding before his legal rights – and his life – are erased.

“Don’t Piss Off Patti Peeples” (105): When squatters – and their pit bull puppies – take over a Jacksonville home, police can’t remove them. But Patti Peeples fights back from the sidewalk for 36 days, only to discover the squatters’ final act of revenge.

“The Squatter and the S.W.A.T. Team” (106): When Shanetta Little discovers a squatter has taken over her first home in Newark, she learns he is linked to a fringe anti-government ideology claiming sovereign ownership. What follows is a S.W.A.T. standoff, a TikTok firestorm, and a fight to reclaim her American dream. “Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My House” is produced by Milojo and ABC News Studios. For Milojo, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and Albert Bianchini serve as executive producers, and Michael Halpern serves as producer. John Henshaw is executive producer. For ABC News Studios, David Sloan is the senior executive producer and Victoria Thompson is executive producer.”

The trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Hulu series later this week?