The Artful Dodger: Season Three; Hulu Renews Australian Drama for Final Season

The Artful Dodger will have one more adventure. Hulu has renewed the Australian series for a third and final season.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis, Maia Mitchell, Damon Herriman, Tim Minchin, Miranda Tapsell, Luke Carroll, Kim Gyngell, Vivienne Awosoga, Nicholas Burton, Susie Porter, Damien Garvey, Lucy-Rose Leonard, Jessica De Gouw star in the series, which is inspired by Charles Dickens’ novel Oliver Twist and follows the character as an adult.

Hulu shared the following about the renewal:

“Hulu Original series The Artful Dodger has been greenlit for a third and final season. The high-octane Season 3 will be packed with more grit, bigger heists and bolder hijinks when it premieres on Hulu in the U.S. The all-star cast, which includes Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit, Wolf Hall), David Thewlis (Landscapers, Avatar: Fire and Ash) and Maia Mitchell (Good Trouble, Never Goin’ Back), are returning in their respective roles as Dr. Jack Dawkins, Norbet Fagin and Lady Belle Fox. Sony Pictures Television’s Curio Pictures’ Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner return as Executive Producers/Producers with Chris Martin-Jones (A Place to Call Home, Home and Away) as Series Producer. Ben Young (The Twelve, Clickbait)and Ben C. Lucas (The Survivors, High Country) return as Directors. Multi-award-winner and BAFTA nominee, Andrew Knight (Hacksaw Ridge, Jack Irish, Rake), will return to lead the scripting as Executive Producer, alongside Dan Knight (Irreverent) as Script Producer, who has written across all three seasons. Andrew Knight was also the first season’s Co-Script Lead and Co-Executive Producer. Filming on Season 3 will take place in Sydney, Australia and start in the coming months.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Hulu series? Are you glad it has been renewed for one more season before it ends?