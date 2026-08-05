Ascent: Paramount+ Viola Davis to Star in Thriller Series Written by John Logan

Viola Davis is headed back to the small screen. The actor is set to star in Ascent, a new thriller ordered by Paramount+. The series from John Logan will arrive in 2027.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series:

“Produced by Paramount Television Studios, Ascent is slated to begin production in Los Angeles in 2027. Ascent is a character-driven thriller set in the dangerous world of global corporate crisis and damage control. Davis will play elite corporate fixer Catriona Vail, who must weaponize the ruthless skills that have made her indispensable to billion-dollar clients when her estranged daughter is in danger. Viola Davis said: “I am overwhelmingly excited about this journey with the great John Logan. We won the lottery with this one! Work in which both story and character are bold, awe inspiring and deeply unique is why I became an artist. We at JuVee are deeply grateful to John Logan, Michael Aquilar, and Paramount. We are ready to create magic!” “Viola Davis doesn’t just take on roles; she transforms them. Catriona Vail is an incredibly complex character and Viola is exactly the generational talent to bring her to life,” said Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+. “With John Logan and Michael Aguilar behind the camera, Ascent is high-stakes television at its best.” “We are honored to support the vision of our exceptional creative partners: John Logan, Michael Aguilar, and Viola Davis,” said Matt Thunell, President Paramount Television Studios. “We celebrate bold, original ideas, and the icing on the cake is being able to shoot Ascent here at home on the Paramount Lot in Los Angeles.” The series will premiere globally exclusively on Paramount+.”

The premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Paramount+ series?