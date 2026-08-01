Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Memory of a Killer: Season Two; Natalie Zea (Fire Country) Joins FOX Series

by Regina Avalos,

Fire Country TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Memory of a Killer is adding another to its season two cast. According to Deadline, Natalie Zea is joining the FOX series in a heavily recurring role.  The addition of Meta Golding was announced earlier this week.

The following was revealed about Zea’s role in the FOX drama:

“Zea will play Olivia, a brilliant, ambitious, yet sensitive businesswoman who always insisted on forging her own way — and she has, in ways no one yet suspects. In the aftermath of tragedy, she appears to be a woman undone by loss, but beneath the surface, this is a woman protecting something far more dangerous than a legacy. You love and trust her completely – right up until the moment you can’t…”

Patrick Dempsey, Richard Harmon, Odeya Rush, Peter Gadiot, Daniel David Stewart, and Michael Imperioli star in the series, which follows a hitman hiding his activities from his family when he finds out he is losing his memory and confusing his two very different lives.

Memory of a Killer returns in 2027.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this FOX series?


Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x