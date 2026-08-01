Memory of a Killer: Season Two; Natalie Zea (Fire Country) Joins FOX Series

Memory of a Killer is adding another to its season two cast. According to Deadline, Natalie Zea is joining the FOX series in a heavily recurring role. The addition of Meta Golding was announced earlier this week.

The following was revealed about Zea’s role in the FOX drama:

“Zea will play Olivia, a brilliant, ambitious, yet sensitive businesswoman who always insisted on forging her own way — and she has, in ways no one yet suspects. In the aftermath of tragedy, she appears to be a woman undone by loss, but beneath the surface, this is a woman protecting something far more dangerous than a legacy. You love and trust her completely – right up until the moment you can’t…”

Patrick Dempsey, Richard Harmon, Odeya Rush, Peter Gadiot, Daniel David Stewart, and Michael Imperioli star in the series, which follows a hitman hiding his activities from his family when he finds out he is losing his memory and confusing his two very different lives.

Memory of a Killer returns in 2027.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this FOX series?