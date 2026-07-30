Saturday Night Live: Season 52 Premiere Date; NBC Series Returning Earlier Than Usual

Saturday Night Live has its return date set. Season 52 will kick off at the end of September, marking the earliest the series has returned since 2012.

According to LateNighter, one SNL cast member has already announced their departure from the NBC series. Chloe Fineman will not return for season 52. She has appeared on seven seasons of the variety series.

More cast departures will be announced in the weeks ahead because contracts will end or be renewed on August 1st.

Season 52 of Saturday Night Live arrives on September 26th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this NBC series? Do you plan to watch the new season?