Night Court: Cancelled; Sitcom Sequel Not Returning for Fourth Season on NBC

The crazy courtroom won’t be back for the 2025-26 TV season. NBC has cancelled Night Court and any plans for a fourth season. The show’s third season, which aired 18 episodes, ended on a cliffhanger on Tuesday.

A workplace comedy series, the Night Court TV show stars Melissa Rauch, Lacretta, Wendie Malick, Nyambi Nyambi, and John Larroquette. The new story follows Abracadabra “Abby” Stone (Rauch), a judge following in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson). She takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court, just as he did. To bring order and dignity to the court, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (Larroquette) to serve as the court’s public defender. Others on the court team include new prosecutor Julianne Walters (Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan; court clerk Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi), a jack of all trades, devoted single dad, and law student; and Donna “Gurgs” Gurganous (Lacretta), the sharp-witted bailiff.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the third season of Night Court averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.93 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 33% in the demo and down by 36% in viewership.

While the show got off to a strong start, the ratings have declined throughout its run. It’s NBC’s lowest-rated comedy of the current season.

Today, NBC also cancelled Found, The Irrational, Lopez Vs Lopez, and Suits LA.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Night Court series? Were you looking forward to seeing a fourth season on NBC?

