Chicago PD: Season 12 Ratings + Viewer Votes

As has become the norm, the “One Chicago” shows continue to perform well for NBC in the ratings. Despite airing late on Wednesday nights, Chicago PD is still one of the network’s most-watched scripted dramas. Will this trend continue? Will Chicago PD be cancelled or renewed for season 13? Stay tuned.

A police procedural drama series, the Chicago PD TV show stars Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar. This TV show follows the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit. They combat the city’s most heinous offenses including organized crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders. Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Beghe) is at the center of the department’s war on crime and he’ll do anything to bring criminals to justice. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 11 of Chicago PD on NBC averaged a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.15 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 25, 2024, Chicago PD has not been cancelled or renewed for a 13th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

