Chicago PD: Season 10? Has the NBC Crime Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Has the Chicago PD TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 10th season on NBC?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Chicago PD stars Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Tracy Spiridakos, and Amy Morton. This TV show follows the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit. They combat the city’s most heinous offenses including organized crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders. Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Beghe) is at the center of the department’s war on crime and he’ll do anything to bring criminals to justice. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.



Season Nine Ratings

The ninth season of Chicago PD averages a 0.87 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.54 million viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s up by 1% in the demo and up by 7% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Chicago PD stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Chicago PD has been renewed for a 10th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

The police drama has already been renewed through season 10.



What do you think? Are you glad that the Chicago PD TV show has been renewed for a 10th season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?