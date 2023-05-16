AMC TV Show Ratings (updated 5/16/2023)

Though AMC has had some popular scripted series that have run for years, many others have been cancelled after just one season. How is the current crop of shows doing? Which will be cancelled or renewed? We’ll have to wait and see.

Scripted AMC Network shows listed: 61st Street, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, The Beast Must Die, Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, Dark Winds, Dietland, A Discovery of Witches, Dispatches from Elsewhere, Fear the Walking Dead, Feed the Beast, Halt and Catch Fire, Hell on Wheels, Humans, Into the Badlands, Kevin Can F**k Himself, Killing Eve, Lodge 49, Low Winter Sun, Lucky Hank, Mad Men, McMafia, The Night Manager, NOS4A2, Preacher, The Son, Soulmates, Tales of the Walking Dead, The Terror, Turn: Washington’s Spies, The Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Last update: Most recent ratings added for Fear the Walking Dead.

There’s lots of data that AMC execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are the major ingredient. Here’s an updated listing of all of their recent/current primetime scripted shows.



Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page. You can also view them here and here.

A couple of notes about these charts:

These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released (usually a day or so after the broadcasts). The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.

The demo numbers, which are typically most important to the broadcast networks, aren’t quite as vital to cable channels because their audiences are usually much smaller. Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking.

What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better? Which one do you think will be cancelled next?