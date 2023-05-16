AMC TV Show Ratings (updated 5/16/2023)

Though AMC has had some popular scripted series that have run for years, many others have been cancelled after just one season. How is the current crop of shows doing? Which will be cancelled or renewed? We’ll have to wait and see.
Scripted AMC Network shows listed: 61st Street, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, The Beast Must Die, Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, Dark Winds, Dietland, A Discovery of Witches, Dispatches from Elsewhere, Fear the Walking Dead, Feed the Beast, Halt and Catch Fire, Hell on Wheels, Humans, Into the Badlands, Kevin Can F**k Himself, Killing Eve, Lodge 49, Low Winter Sun, Lucky Hank, Mad Men, McMafia, The Night Manager, NOS4A2, Preacher, The Son, Soulmates, Tales of the Walking Dead, The Terror, Turn: Washington’s Spies, The Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.
Last update: Most recent ratings added for Fear the Walking Dead.
There’s lots of data that AMC execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are the major ingredient. Here’s an updated listing of all of their recent/current primetime scripted shows.
A couple of notes about these charts:
These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released (usually a day or so after the broadcasts). The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.
The demo numbers, which are typically most important to the broadcast networks, aren’t quite as vital to cable channels because their audiences are usually much smaller. Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking.
Hello, I am not one to comment but in this case, I cannot contain myself. Being an AVID Anne Rice fan and having read ALL of The Mayfair Witch and Vampires Chronicles, both of these shows are beyond disappointing. You cannot change/omit pertinent characters, twist the story line and expect true fans to enjoy the show. There were BIG SHOES to fill in making these and every level has fallen short. Sorry…
You really need to start using season FOUR for Killing Eve ratings
I think October being horror film month is TERRIBLE.. The last thing this country needs is more immoral influence…
AMC you have great movies but your commercials will ruin your reputation I mean god how many commercials you gotta have 5 min movie 10 min commercials honestly I’m done with AMC what’s your prob its pathetic you will continue to lose viewers period it’s so frustrating.
Why do you keep showing the same shows over and over again. You are so boring!!!
Because they cancel all good series and have nothing to show…It;s somehow their way of doing things. They will cancel everything you like… Hate AMC
Loved Turn. So disappointed that a well written drama gets cancelled. But the 18-49 get to decide everything so that is why shows are redundant & lack strong character development & storylines.
Everyone should see Turn! It’s based on a true part of our US history. Even juniors in high school should see the difficulties of birthing our nation.
I think the show “Humans” is a unique script and it is a shame that it was cancelled before it was completed. The walking dead is redundant and tiresome. Your AMC grading is poorly done.
Stupid Channel, canceled many good shows like Into the Badlands and just left ridiculous Zombie shows that nobody’s watching it nowadays.
Yes, the Into the Badlands fans(and the cast) were screwed over royally. We were promised one thing and then they decided to end the show. Once the Zombie shows are gone(and I don’t watch them very much) this channel is finished(as far as I’m concerned.)
