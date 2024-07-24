What We Do in the Shadows: Season Six; FX Reveals Premiere Date and Key Art for Final Season

Get ready for the final season of What We Do in the Shadows. FX has released a new poster announcing the premiere date for the vampire series. The network announced the end of the series in December, and new episodes will arrive in October.

Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillén, and Kristen Schaal star in the series based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The FX series follows the nightly adventures of a group of vampire roommates.

FX revealed more about the final season in a press release.

“FX today announced that the final season of its critically acclaimed comedy What We Do in the Shadows will premiere on Monday, October 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX with the first three episodes of the 11-episode sixth season. All episodes will stream the next day on Hulu, where fans can also stream all five previous seasons. Internationally, the series’ previous seasons are available to stream on Disney+, with season 6 coming soon. What We Do in the Shadows will kick off its Farewell Tour this Thursday, July 25 at San Diego Comic-Con with a panel discussion featuring stars Matt Berry (“Laszlo Cravensworth”), Kayvan Novak (“Nandor the Relentless”), Mark Proksch (“Colin Robinson”) and Kristen Schaal (“The Guide”), along with Executive Producer/Writer Paul Simms and Executive Producer/Director Kyle Newacheck. The special panel event will run from 3:30 p.m. PT – 4:30 p.m. PT in Hall H and will give fans an exclusive look at a brand-new episode from the upcoming season. Last week, What We Do in the Shadows earned eight Primetime Emmy Award nominations for its fifth season including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Matt Berry) as well as nominations for Writing, Costumes, Production Design, Picture Editing, Sound Mixing and Stunt Coordination. What We Do in the Shadows documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their former familiar and current human friend, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) as well as their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, The Guide (Kristen Schaal). After a very brief stint as a full-blown vampire, Guillermo is re-evaluating his life. Who is he if not a familiar who will do anything to please his Master in hopes of one day being turned into a vampire? Meanwhile, the vampires are reevaluating, too. When their former roommate reappears after a 50-year nap, they realize how little they’ve done in half a century – not one goal accomplished, not one dream pursued, not one part of the New World conquered (except for their street and part of Ashley Street). In the sixth and final season of the Emmy-nominated comedy, Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin and Guillermo will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjure a demon – all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world. Executive Producers include Paul Simms, Jemaine Clement, Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Yana Gorskaya, Kyle Newacheck, Taika Waititi, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush. What We Do in the Shadows is produced by FX Productions.”

The poster for season six of What We Do in the Shadows is below.

