What We Do in the Shadows: Season Six to End the FX Comedy-Horror Series

Is Guillermo at fault? FX has announced that the upcoming sixth season of What We Do in the Shadows will be the show’s end.

A horror-comedy mockumentary series, the What We Do in the Shadows TV show stars Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillén, and Kristen Schaal. Based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, this TV series follows the nightly exploits of a group of vampire roommates — Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Demetriou), Laszlo (Berry), and Colin Robinson (Proksch) — as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Guillén), and their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, The Guide (Schaal).

Airing on Wednesday nights, the fifth season of What We Do in the Shadows averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 275,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 24% in the demo and down by 23% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

FX gave the series a double renewal for seasons five and six in June 2022. The fifth season finished airing in August.

Production on season six is expected to begin next month. A premiere date has yet to be announced, but the past two seasons have been released over the summer months.

