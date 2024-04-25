Presumed Innocent: Apple TV+ Reveals First Photos and New Premiere Date for Jake Gyllenhaal Drama Series

Presumed Innocent is headed to Apple TV+. The streaming service announced the premiere date for the new drama with the release of two first-look photos. Based on the Scott Turow novel, the drama is David E. Kelley and executive producer J.J. Abrams. The series was ordered by the streaming service in February 2022.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, and Renate Reinsve star in the eight-episode limited series.

Apple TV+ revealed the following about the plot of the upcoming series:

“Starring Gyllenhaal in the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, the series takes viewers on a gripping journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.”

Presumed Innocent premieres on June 12th.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Apple TV+ series?