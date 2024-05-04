Lucky 13: ABC Orders Game Show Hosted by Shaquille O’Neal & Gina Rodriguez (Not Dead Yet)

Lucky 13 is headed to ABC. The network has ordered the new game show hosted by Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez (Not Dead Yet). ABC has not yet renewed the Rodriguez comedy for a third season. Season two wrapped earlier this week.

Deadline shared the following about the new game show:

“It tests contestants’ knowledge with 13 true-or-false trivia questions but with a twist: Just how well do they know what they know … and, just as importantly, how well do they know what they don’t know? If they can accurately predict how successfully they’ve answered 13 questions, they could take home a $1M cash jackpot.”

Adrian Woolfe is behind the new series as creator and showrunner. Lucky 13 will arrive on ABC on July 18th.

