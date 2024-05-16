Raven’s Home: Cancelled; No Season Seven But Spin-Off in the Works

Raven’s Home will not be returning for a seventh season. Disney has canceled the series after six seasons, but fans will continue to see the world created in the series. Raven-Symoné is developing a spin-off of the long-running comedy. Season six of Raven’s Home concluded in September 2023.

The spin-off Alice in the Palace follows Alice (Mykal-Michelle Harris), as she returns to England and reunites with Duchess Clementine, a young royal who looks exactly like her.

As for Raven’s Home, the Disney series starred Raven-Symoné, Issac Ryan Brown, Rondell Sheridan, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Felix Avitia, and Emmy Liu-Wang. A sequel to That’s So Raven, the series follows Raven as she raises her family and takes care of her father.

Raven-Symoné said the following about her new deal with Disney, per Deadline:

“Disney Channel has been the canvas for my creative expressions since I was 15 years old. After years of telling stories filled with heart, laughter, and togetherness, I’m excited to embark on the next chapter of this creative journey alongside my Disney family.”

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, also spoke about Raven’s Home and the new spin-off:

“Raven is a true trailblazer who constantly pushes creative boundaries in acting, producing, and directing. For six incredible seasons, Raven’s Home has been a cornerstone series for Disney Channel, bringing joy, laughter, and tackling real-life issues in a relatable and meaningful way for kids and families. We are delighted to continue our close relationship with Raven for many years to come, starting with new spin-off Alice in the Palace.”

Additional details for Alice in the Palace will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you sad to hear that Raven’s Home has ended? Will you watch the new spin-off series?