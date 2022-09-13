Raven’s Home: Season Six Renewal Announced for Disney Channel Comedy Series

Raven’s Home is returning for a sixth season! Disney Channel has renewed the comedy series which stars Raven-Symoné and Ryan Brown. Season five aired on the cable network earlier this year, and it featured Raven returning home to live with her father in San Francisco.

Check out the announcement from Disney Channel below.

A premiere date for Raven’s Home season six will be announced at a later date.

