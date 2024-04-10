Sight Unseen: Season One Ratings

The CW has had some good success in the ratings with hour long dramas from Canada and some of them have run for several years. Will the newest addition to the schedule, Sight Unseen, be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A crime drama series, the Sight Unseen TV show stars Dolly Lewis, Agam Darshi, Jarod Joseph, Daniel Gillies, Alice Christina-Corrigan, Tony Giroux, Ennis Esmer, Tegan Moss, and Alec Santos. The story revolves around Tess Avery (Lewis), an exceptional homicide detective in Vancouver. An incident in the field nearly results in her partner, Jake Campbell (Gillies), being killed, leading to her being diagnosed as clinically blind due to the fast onset genetic condition of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy. Haunted by the cases she left behind and reluctant to accept help or even her own diagnosis, Tess turns to an assistance app to connect with a professional seeing-eye guide who is 3,000 miles away in New York City. An unorthodox partner in Tess’ ear, Sunny Patel (Darshi), guides her via a micro-camera, allowing Tess to pass as sighted. An agoraphobic who leaves her apartment only through the eyes of her clients, Sunny is also hiding a secret of her own — a violent event from her past she hopes to one day solve. Steering Tess through life’s obstacles and crimes — the duo challenges preconceptions about ability, trust, and where to draw the line.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



