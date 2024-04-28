NCIS: Hawai’i: Cast and Crew React to CBS Series’ Cancellation

NCIS: Hawai’i was cancelled by CBS on Friday, and those involved with the series have taken to social media to share their reactions and gratitude to their co-workers and viewers.

The series follows the NCIS team stationed at Pearl Harbor. It stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan. LL Cool J, whose NCIS: Los Angeles series was cancelled last year, joined the series for season three as a special guest star.

Two of the series’ creators, Christopher Silber and Matt Bosack, posted the following about the cancellation of NCIS: Hawai’i.

#NCISHawaii was a dream. And while it’s ended, I am forever grateful to my partners, @csilb and @JanNash100, our amazing cast, led by @VanessaLachey, the entire crew, and this wonderful island I call home… (1/2) — Matt 竹次郎 Bosack (@mattbosack) April 27, 2024

Four years ago, @JanNash100 @mattbosack and I started something very special. We joined with an incredible cast, amazing writers and crew… and gathered in Hawai’i to make a show. But ended up creating an ohana. I’m so grateful to you all.https://t.co/RwnvCNDt8d — christopher silber (@csilb) April 26, 2024

Writer Amy Rutberg and members of the cast also reacted to the news.

Yeah it’s pretty shocking. And sad. Really sad. We hit all the right metrics and yet… thank you to the #NCISHawaii fans. You made this a joy for 3 wonderful seasons. I will miss writing for these beautiful people! #NCISHawaii @ncisverse pic.twitter.com/7zDSWmb5oT — Amy Rutberg (@AmyRutberg) April 27, 2024

Having a really hard time processing this one. Thank you to our incredible crew who made every single day feel like I was living a dream. I want to say thank you to all the fans. My heart breaks for you as well. This is a huge loss for representation. Love you all so much. https://t.co/Bc58iDvXR0 — Tori Anderson (@torianderson) April 26, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Antoon (@jasonantoon)

There are 4 of us in this picture. 2 married couples. 3 of us have the exact same birthday. And 3 of us won’t be on your televisions screens after May. Love ya! #BTS #NCISHawaii pic.twitter.com/OzfM7WZgJJ — Jason Antoon (@jasonantoon) April 28, 2024

The de facto series finale of NCIS: Hawai’i will air on May 6th.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed this CBS series? Will you be sad to see it end?