NCIS: Hawai’i: Cast and Crew React to CBS Series’ Cancellation

by Regina Avalos,

NCIS: Hawai'i TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: CBS)

NCIS: Hawai’i was cancelled by CBS on Friday, and those involved with the series have taken to social media to share their reactions and gratitude to their co-workers and viewers.

The series follows the NCIS team stationed at Pearl Harbor. It stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan. LL Cool J, whose NCIS: Los Angeles series was cancelled last year, joined the series for season three as a special guest star.

Two of the series’ creators, Christopher Silber and Matt Bosack, posted the following about the cancellation of NCIS: Hawai’i.

Writer Amy Rutberg and members of the cast also reacted to the news.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Antoon (@jasonantoon)

The de facto series finale of NCIS: Hawai’i will air on May 6th.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed this CBS series? Will you be sad to see it end?

