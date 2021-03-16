NCIS: Season 18; Katrina Law (Hawaii Five-0) to Recur on CBS Series

Katrina Law is headed to the mainland. The actress previously appeared on CBS’ Hawaii Five-0, and now she is joining Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, and David McCallum on NCIS, the network’s venerable Tuesday night drama.

Deadline revealed the following about Law’s role on the CBS series:

“Law will play NCIS REACT Special Agent Jessica Knight, a formidable REACT Team agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and handles daily high-risk operations with skill and precision. Sharp, athletic and tough, she was raised by a single mother and had to fight for everything in life and is damn good at it. Fiercely tenacious and with a wry sense of humor, Jessica is married to a stay-at-home dad who is raising their infant son.”

Law will appear in the final two episodes of season 18 of NCIS. If CBS picks up the series for season 19, she could become a series regular.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Law appear on the NCIS TV series on CBS?