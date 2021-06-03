Freeform TV Show Ratings (updated 6/3/2021)

ABC Family Freeform has had some very successful scripted shows — and a lot more of the less-successful kind. Which are your favorites? Which of the current TV series will be cancelled or renewed for another season? Stay tuned!
Updated with the latest ratings for Cruel Summer, The Bold Type, and Everything’s Gonna Be Okay.
There’s a lot of data that Freeform execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are a major factor. Here’s an updated listing of all of their recent/current primetime scripted shows.
A couple of notes about these charts:
These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released (usually a day or so after the broadcasts). The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.
The demo numbers, which are typically most important to the broadcast networks, aren’t quite as vital to cable channels because their audiences are usually much smaller. Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking.
Good Trouble are just as bad as The Bold Type’s. It’s only natural for it to end as well.
Given it’s ratings I don’t know how Siren didn’t get a final season even if it had a short episode order. It did better than some of the shows they renewed.
I have basically stopped watching Free-form shows because every show I get into never actually gets an ending. Like Young and hungry. Very good show, but wasn’t renewed for a final season or even episode. If all Free-form ends like this, I dont see the point in watching. I’ve had multiple shows just not continue because the company decided not to. Why don’t you let the cast and fans decide. Costed you a fan.
I am very disappointed that Siren was cancelled. That show besides Switched at Birth was the best show on Freeform. The rest of their shows are crappy. They just lost me forever as a viewer. Big mistake in not renewing Siren…….
How is the Bold Type so low in ratings? I am obsessed with this show! My favorite show in years, crazy to see it’s not doing well! Fingers crossed for season 5! It CAN’T end this way!
Why does this network still exist? it never ends any show on a good note (only PLL and Switched at Birth ended on a good note).
I would love for them to not cancel siren. But I think the writing is on the wall. It was the perfect ending for a series, the last episode. And although it’s ratings are right up there with the top contenders, it cost a lot more to produce. I am bracing myself for bad news.
I hope FreeForm does not cancel Siren. Awesome show. I love the show and will be very upset if it is canceled.
i want siren to be renewed, awesome series and story
I’m 67 yrs old and thoroughly enjoy this series!
They should do a movie or follow up season of switched at birth