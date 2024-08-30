Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: Disney Channel Sets Premiere Date for Sequel Series

Fans of Wizards of Waverly Place do not have long to wait for the sequel series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, to arrive. Disney Channel announced the premiere date of the series with the release of a poster, and the series will arrive in October.

David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown, Selena Gomez, Max Matenko, Alkaio Thiele, Mimi Gianopulos, and Taylor Cora star in the series, which will have Alex coming to her brother for help with her daughter.

Disney Channel revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, a continuation of the Emmy(R) Award-winning “Wizards of Waverly Place,” premieres with two episodes Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Disney Channel. The first eight episodes will be available on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand the next day, Wednesday, Oct. 30. It was also announced that Raven-Symoné (“Raven’s Home”) and Danielle Fishel (“Girl Meets World”) will direct episodes in season one. Series Synopsis: “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities – and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World. Cast: The series stars David Henrie (as Justin Russo), Janice LeAnn Brown (as Billie), Alkaio Thiele (as Roman Russo), Max Matenko (as Milo Russo), Taylor Cora (as Winter) and Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo). Selena Gomez (as Alex Russo) will guest star in the first episode. Credits: Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, along with executive producers Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Gomez and Henrie. Andy Fickman directed and executive-produced the pilot and will direct multiple episodes. “Wizards of Waverly Place” was created by Todd Greenwald. Following the Disney Channel premiere, two new episodes – including a Halloween-themed episode – will premiere Wednesday, Oct. 30, on Disney Channel. Beginning Nov. 8, episode premieres move to Fridays at 8:00 p.m. EDT, with two episodes weekly.

The poster for the upcoming series is below.

What do you think? Were you a fan of the original series? Do you plan to watch the sequel series this fall?