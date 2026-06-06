Devil May Cry: Season Three; Netflix Renews Animated Series for Final Episodes

Devil May Cry will return for one more season. Netflix has renewed the animated series for a third and final season.

Johnny Yong Bosch, Robbie Daymond, and Scout Taylor-Compton star in this series inspired by the video game franchise of the same name.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ plot:

“In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game and from the vision of Adi Shankar, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.”

Showrunner Adi Shankar spoke about the series’ renewal. He said, “For those of you who have been paying attention to the episode names, I have been showing you the structure the entire time. This was always Dante’s Divine Comedy with guns and a red coat. Season 1 was Inferno. Season 2 was Purgatorio. Season 3 will be Paradiso. These three seasons make up “The Force Edge Saga.” Since inception, “The Force Edge Saga” was designed as a movie trilogy disguised as a television series.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Will you be sad to see it end?