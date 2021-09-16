Menu

Luther: Idris Elba to Star in New Netflix Feature Film Based on British TV Series

by Regina Avalos,

Luther is getting a new lease on life. The British TV series will now head to Netflix with a new feature film in the works. Idris Elba is returning to star as detective John Luther for the movie and he is being joined by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis. Jamie Payne is set to direct the film with Neil Cross writing the script for the project.

Luther aired for five seasons and 20 episodes on BBC. The British network is working with Netflix on the movie.

No other details about the film were released at this time, but it is being billed as a ‘continuation reimagined for film.’

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Luther as a feature film on Netflix?



