Snowfall: Title and Poster Released for FX and Hulu Spin-Off Series

The Snowfall spin-off series now has its title. The Drop: A Snowfall Saga will arrive later this year on FX.

The series will follow the characters played by Gail Bean and Isaiah John as they try to bring West Coast rap into the mainstream in 1990s Los Angeles. Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith, Simmie Sims III, Isidora Goreshter, Mykelti Williamson, Brandon Mychal Smith, Nicki Micheaux, Balfour, Richard Portnow, Zaire Adams, Demetrius Grosse, and Quincy Chad also star in the series.

FX shared the following about the series:

“FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga was revealed today as the title of the spinoff series from acclaimed producer Malcolm Spellman and producers of “Snowfall.” The series will premiere later this year on FX and Hulu and will be available on Disney+ internationally. Set in ’90s Los Angeles, the new series follows “Snowfall” characters Wanda (Gail Bean) and Leon (Isaiah John) as they fight to take West Coast rap mainstream while gang wars erupt and record labels move to exploit hip hop culture for their own gain.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later. The poster for the series is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this Snowfall spin-off series?