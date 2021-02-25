Snowfall: Season Four Ratings

It’s been nearly a year and a half since the conclusion of season three of Snowfall. Will this FX show’s audience return to watch the new episodes? Will Snowfall be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A crime drama, the Snowfall TV series stars Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, Alon Moni Aboutboul, and Isaiah John. Unfolding in 1980s Los Angeles, the series explores the crack cocaine epidemic. The third season begins in 1985. Ronald Reagan has won his re-election campaign and in South Central, the demand for crack cocaine is high. This crew of dealers, led by Franklin Saint (Idris), are benefitting greatly from the rising tide of addiction. However, they are also starting to become aware of the damage the drug is doing to the people and to the place they love.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of Snowfall on FX averaged a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 880,000 viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



