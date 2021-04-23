The Moodys: Cancelled? FOX Pulls Remaining Three Episodes of Comedy Series

Tonight, we say goodbye to The Moodys TV series — likely forever. FOX has pulled the Thursday night comedy series, leaving three episodes left unaired. Has the series been cancelled?

A single-camera family sitcom, The Moodys stars Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, Jay Baruchel, Chelsea Frei, and Francois Arnaud. Guests include Maria Gabriela de Faria, Gerry Dee, and Josh Segarra. Based on an Australian TV show, this series revolves around the Moody family of five. They are a tight-knit, though slightly dysfunctional, group and each has his/her own eccentricities. Sean Moody Sr. (Leary) and his wife, Ann (Perkins), are parents of three grown children — the youngest and “creative one”, Dan (Arnaud); overachiever middle-child Bridget (Frei); and Sean Jr. (Baruchel), is the eldest sibling and the “screw-up”. Season two picks up with Sean Sr. contemplating retirement while Sean Jr. takes over the family HVAC business. In reality, however, Ann has no intention of leaving her new psychology practice, and Sean Jr. continues to brew up schemes to get rich quick. Bridget, who is in the midst of a divorce, returns home while her fancy new townhouse is being renovated; and Dan leaves Brooklyn for Chicago to live with his girlfriend, Cora (de Faria), only to realize the relationship is moving too quickly. Once again, the Moodys are all under the same roof as “one big, happy family”.

The second season of The Moodys averages a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.09 million viewers. Compared to season one, which aired during the Christmas season of 2019, that’s down by 47% in the demo and down by 43% in viewership.

With just three episodes of season two of The Moodys left to air, FOX has decided to change up the Thursday night schedule. Starting next week, the network will replace the show with the topical puppet comedy series Let’s Be Real. Executive-produced and written by Robert Smigel (“Triumph The Insult Comic Dog”), the new series will cover politics and pop culture in 2021 through topical sketches, celebrity cameos, and remote pieces.

It’s unclear if FOX will air the remaining episodes of The Moodys at some point but this move certainly doesn’t bode well for the show’s future. Though the show has not been officially cancelled, a third season renewal seems incredibly unlikely.

Here’s the description for the sixth episode which will no longer air next week:

Ann discovers a secret that Dan and her mentor, Grace, have been hiding, as Sean Moody Sr. attempts to play matchmaker for Bridget. Meanwhile, Sean Jr. and Marcus make their very first sale.

