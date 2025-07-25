E! News: Entertainment News Series Cancelled as Cable Series After 34 Years

E! News is ending. According to THR, E! has canceled the cable series, but it will continue in a digital format. The series has aired for 34 years, premiering in September 1991. It only took a two-year break during the COVID pandemic.

The following was said about the decision to end E! News:

“Employees learned of the cancellation news this morning, THR is told. Tonight’s show will be a repeat; new episodes will resume next week. Access Hollywood and Access Daily will continue on as normal from their production facility at Terrace Studios.”

The final broadcast of the news show will air on September 25th.

What do you think? Have you watched E! News? Are you sad it is coming to an end?