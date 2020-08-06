E! News, Pop of the Morning, In the Room: TV Series Cancelled by E! Channel

There has been a huge shake-up at the E! Channel. The network has canceled three of its entertainment news programs, E! News, Pop of the Morning, and In the Room. The network appears to be changing its focus.

E! News is its longest-running program. The news program has aired since 1991, but it has changed things recently. Last year, the series went from a nightly news program to a morning news program. It also moved to New York after being produced in Los Angeles.

As for the other two shows on E!, Pop of the Morning is also a morning news program, but it features a panel discussing the biggest news stories in entertainment. As for In The Room, the series features celebrity interviews and showing off their homes.

Variety reported that the cancellations will lead to layoffs at NBC Universal. It is not known when these three shows will stop airing.

