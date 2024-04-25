The Equalizer: Season Five Renewal; Queen Latifah Series Returning for 2024-25

The work of Robyn McCall and her team will continue for the 2024-25 season. The Equalizer has been renewed for a fifth year on CBS. The abbreviated fourth season of 10 episodes is currently airing.

An action crime series, The Equalizer TV show stars Queen Latifah, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, and Lorraine Toussaint. Jennifer Ferrin and Frank Pando recur, while Gloria Reuben and Kelly Rowland guest in season four. The story follows Robyn McCall (Latifa), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. To most, Robyn appears to be just an average single mom who is quietly raising her daughter (Hayes) and living with her aunt (Toussaint). However, to a trusted few, Robyn is The Equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the oppressed who is dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Joining Robyn as champions of justice are Melody “Mel” Bayani (Lapira) and Melody’s husband, a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker named Harry Keshegian (Goldberg). As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her vigilante work garners the attention of a shrewd NYPD Detective (Kittles). He once sought to uncover her identity but now respects the need for Robyn’s type of justice, even as he often questions her methods.

Airing on Sunday nights, the fourth season of The Equalizer averages a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.42 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 6% in the demo and down by 1% in viewership. The series reportedly reaches over 10 million viewers in live plus 35-day multiplatform viewership.

“The Equalizer, led by the incomparable Queen Latifah, has all the best elements of a powerful drama,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The series is stacked with suspense, heroism, high stakes and formidable characters our audience roots for. We look forward to another dynamic season.”

The fourth season finale airs on May 19th.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the current version of The Equalizer on CBS? Are you looking forward to watching the fifth season?

