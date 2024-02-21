The Equalizer: Season Five — Has the CBS Action Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Robyn continues to look out for the little guy, with some help from her team (and the Nielsen ratings). Has The Equalizer TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Equalizer, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

An action crime drama series airing on the CBS television network, The Equalizer TV show stars Queen Latifah, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, and Lorraine Toussaint. Jennifer Ferrin and Frank Pando recur, while Gloria Reuben and Kelly Rowland guest in season four. The story follows Robyn McCall (Latifa), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. To most, Robyn appears to be just an average single mom who is quietly raising her daughter (Hayes) and living with her aunt (Toussaint). However, to a trusted few, Robyn is The Equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the oppressed who is dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Joining Robyn as champions of justice are Melody “Mel” Bayani (Lapira) and Melody’s husband, a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker named Harry Keshegian (Goldberg). As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her vigilante work garners the attention of a shrewd NYPD Detective (Kittles). He once sought to uncover her identity but now respects the need for Robyn’s type of justice, even as he often questions her methods.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of The Equalizer averages a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.46 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 4% in the demo and down by 1% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Equalizer stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 22, 2024, The Equalizer has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew The Equalizer for season five? This show has performed well for the network but is co-produced by an outside studio, which is a negative in the economics of network television these days. I think The Equalizer will be renewed for a fifth year, but the co-ownership issue may bring about the show’s demise in a year or two, ala what happened to the reboot of Magnum PI. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Equalizer cancellation or renewal news.



