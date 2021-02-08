Can Robyn stay one step ahead of the law while helping those in need in the first season of The Equalizer TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Equalizer is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Equalizer here.

A CBS action crime series, The Equalizer TV show stars Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Adam Goldberg, and Laya DeLeon Hayes. The story follows Robyn McCall (Latifa), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. To most, Robyn appears to be just an average single mom who is quietly raising her daughter (Hayes) and living with her aunt (Toussaint). However, to a trusted few, Robyn is The Equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Joining Robyn as champions of justice her former CIA handler (Noth), an edgy bar owner and past colleague (Lapira), and a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker (Goldberg). As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her work garners the attention of a shrewd NYPD Detective (Kittles) who doggedly seeks to uncover the identity of the vigilante known as “The Equalizer”.





