Sunday TV Ratings: Charmed, The Great North, The Rookie, The Equalizer, The Golden Globes

Sunday, February 28, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Cherries Wild, Bless the Harts, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Batwoman, Charmed, America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, The Rookie, 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Los Angeles. Specials: Golden Globes Pre-Show and The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Reruns: (none).

Note: Due to the airing of the Golden Globes Awards, there is a delay for the nightly ratings to calculate the numbers more accurately for all time zones. We will have them as soon as they are available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?