Rescue HI-Surf, Murder in a Small Town, Doc: FOX Releases Trailers for New TV Series

FOX is gearing up for Fall, and it is giving viewers their first look at three of its new shows—Rescue HI-Surf, Murder in a Small Town, and Doc—with the release of trailers. Rescue HI Surf and Murder in a Small Town will arrive in the fall, and Doc will be released in 2025.

Rescue HI-Surf has already been given a full episode of 19 episodes. The first responder drama set on the North Shore of Hawaii was supposed to be released this season. Doc and Murder in a Small Town were also originally set for this season. However, FOX held onto all three shows due to the strike.

FOX shared the following about the three upcoming series in a press release.

“RESCUE: HI-SURF From prolific, award-winning executive producer/director John Wells (Shameless, The West Wing, ER) and executive producer/writer Matt Kester (Animal Kingdom, Outsiders), pulse-pounding Hawaii lifeguard drama Rescue: HI-Surf follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu – the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world. MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN Based on the Edgar Award-winning book series, Murder in a Small Town follows Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland), who moves to a quiet coastal town to soothe a psyche that has been battered by big-city police work. But this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets, and Karl will need to call upon all the skills that made him a world-class detective in solving the murders that continue to wash up on his shore. DOC Doc is a new medical drama starring Molly Parker (House Of Cards) as the hard-charging, brilliant Dr. Amy Larsen, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away.”

The trailers for all three new series are below.

