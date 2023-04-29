Rescue: HI-Surf: FOX Orders Hawaii Lifeguard Drama from John Wells and Matt Kester

FOX has ordered Rescue: HI-Surf for the 2023-2024 season. The new lifeguard drama comes from John Wells (Shameless) and Matt Kester (Animal Kingdom). The series will be set on the North Shore of Hawaii and will follow the lives of lifeguards and surfers.

FOX revealed more about the series in a press release:

Set in Hawaii, Lifeguard Drama Comes from John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment

FOX green lights the pulse-pounding Hawaii lifeguard drama Rescue: HI-Surf. The new John Wells Productions (JWP) action franchise, to be co-produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, will premiere on FOX in 2023-2024.

From prolific, award-winning executive producer John Wells (Shameless, The West Wing, ER) and executive producer/writer Matt Kester (Animal Kingdom, Outsiders), Rescue: HI-Surf, is an action-packed drama that follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu – the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world. Each episode will feature these dedicated, heroic, and adrenaline-seeking first-responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle. Kester will write the first episode, and Wells will direct the first two episodes.

“Rescue: HI-Surf brings an edge-of-your-seat style to the North Shore of Hawaii, where lifeguards and surfers collide with visceral rescues, great character drama and all-around fun,” said Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, FOX Entertainment. “This new franchise is pure beachfront property for FOX, especially with the powerful auspices of John, Matt and our incredible partners at Warner Bros.”

“Matt and I couldn’t be happier to partner with FOX on this exciting opportunity to bring the best lifeguards in the world to the attention of television audiences,” said Wells.

“I’ve lived on the North Shore of O’ahu for most of my life, and these are our heroes, the most extraordinary extreme athletes anywhere,” said Kester.

“Warner Bros. Television has been riding a creative wave with John Wells for many years, and Rescue: HI-Surf is another thrilling project that will capture the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere,” said Channing Dungey, Chairman & CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group. “We’re excited to partner with John, Matt Kester and FOX to tell the stories of heavy-water lifeguards in a way that has not been seen before. I can’t wait for everyone to experience this thrilling new franchise.”

Rescue: HI-Surf will be co-produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Matt Kester serves as showrunner and executive producer. John Wells will executive produce through John Wells Productions, and JWP’s Erin Jontow also serves as an executive producer.